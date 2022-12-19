Wallace man sentenced for Gothenburg armed bank robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Wallace man is heading to prison for an armed bank robbery in Gothenburg.

U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Westley S. Cassidy, 27, to more than four years in prison, along with five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell, on August 19, 2021, Wesley Cassidy entered Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg, Nebraska and demanded money from a bank teller using a bladed knife. The teller provided Cassidy money from two teller drawers. Cassidy left the bank with the money on foot and was apprehended shortly thereafter. He later admitted to robbing the bank during a Mirandized interview.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

