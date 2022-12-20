Boy’s Basketball: Sandhills Valley faces South Loup at the Maxwell Booster Club Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats host their Booster Club Tournament. The Maxwell Wildcats, the Brady Eagles, the Sandhills Valley Mavericks, and the South Loup Bobcats are all competing in the tournament.

In the first round, the Sandhills Valley Mavericks and the South Loup Bobcats face off on the court. Sandhills Valley comes into the game with a 3-1 record so far on the season and off of a win in their previous game against Wauneta-Palisade 53-33. South Loup owns a 4-1 record so far this season and is also coming off of a win in their previous game against Medicine Valley 77-38.

In the end, it was South Loup who came away with the big 64-27 win over Sandhills Valley. South Loup will improve to 5-1 on the season while Sandhills Valley falls to 3-2.

Leading the Bobcats in scoring was Trey Connell with 14 points. Sandhills Valley was led by Cooper Layher with 10 points.

The Bobcats will advance to the Championship Game against Maxwell on December 20th at 7:30. Sandhills Valley will face Brady in the Third Place Game on December 20th at 4:30.

