Brutal cold and accumulating snow likely during Christmas traveling

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- With Christmas traveling starting Wednesday, the weather conditions will not be as jolly with very brutal cold and accumulating snowfall likely during the this time.

Before we get to the traveling, conditions for our Tuesday will be on the chilly side with highs in the 10s in Greater Nebraska, to the 20s in the Panhandle with mostly cloudy skies, and winds in the 5 to 15 mph range, making it feel like the single digits and 10s. As we get into the overnight hours Tuesday, the clouds will continue to increase, ahead of our storm system, with lows in the negative single digts and single digits with breezy conditions continuing.

Mostly cloudy with chilly temperatures for Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

As we get the “traveling ” started, conditions will not be favorable at all during the day Wednesday. A strong storm system will be moving into the viewing area, along with a strong area of high pressure and this will cause for multiple hazards including: accumulating snowfall, very burtal wind chills and white out conditions. For that very reason, Wind Chill Watches and Warnings are in effect for the entire viewing area through Saturday. We are in Weather Alert Day for this very reason. This means that actual air temperatures will be in the -10s to -30s with winds being around 40 to 60 mph, this will allow for wind chills to be between -30s to -50s. These wind chills could be record-setting in many places as well.

People are advised to:

Dress with multiple layers(3+ layers are recommended)

Limit the amount of time outdoors, due to the threat of frostbite

Have a first aid kit, food and water to last every person in the household during this time period

Have their vehicles checked, including getting oil checked, antifreeze checked and have a seperate first aid kit in the car.

Prepare the pets with layers and keep them from going outdoors.

Very brutal cold is coming towards the region during the holiday travel period (Andre Brooks)

With this storm system moving in, this will bring the area accumulating snowfall across the area, and for this very reason, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of Greater Nebraska and the Eatsern portions of the Panhandle. 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible for the Panhandle and 2 inches and greater are possible for Greater Nebraska, with locally higher amounts. With the strong winds, there is potential for some blizzard conditions and blowing snow. This will closely be monitored as we get into the event. The timing of this system will be late Wednesday morning into the early hours of Thursday.

Accumulating snowfall is likely for the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During Christmas weekend itself, temperatures will increase into the 30s and 40s with mainly sunny skies and the winds to calm down as well, making a paveway for beautiful conditions during the holidays.

