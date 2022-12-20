Girl’s Basketball: Sandhills Valley faces South Loup at Maxwell Booster Club Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats host their Booster Club Tournament. The Maxwell Wildcats, the Brady Eagles, the Sandhills Valley Mavericks, and the South Loup Bobcats are all competing in the tournament.

In the first round, the Sandhills Valley Mavericks and the South Loup Bobcats face off on the court. The Mavericks are 1-3 so far on the year and fell in their previous game against Wauneta-Palisade 66-38. South Loup comes into the game with a 1-4 record so far on the season and lost in their previous game to Medicine Valley 38-33.

The South Loup Bobcats go on to defeat Sandhills Valley by a final score of 48-27 and improve to 2-4 on the season. Sandhills Valley will drop to 1-4.

Leading the Bobcats in scoring was Ava Pandorf with 12 points. Jaylen Fowler lead the Mavericks in scoring with 13 points.

South Loup will advance to play Maxwell on December 20th at 6:00 for the Championship. Sandhills Valley will face Brady also on December 20th at 3:00 for the Third Place Game.

