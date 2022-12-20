Paxton Pre-Holiday Basketball Tournament boys semifinals #1

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The second game of the boys’ tournament is between the hosts, Paxton, and Mullen High School. Both teams are undefeated, including Paxton, who has an average margin of victory of 20+, while snow has prevented Mullen from playing a few of their games, as they have only played and won both of their games so far.

In the first, it was a tightly contested battle between the two teams as they traded buckets, but the Tigers took the lead at the end of the first.

Paxton would feed off of that momentum and not look back as they defeated Mullen 63–25.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.