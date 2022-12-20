Paxton Pre-Holiday Basketball Tournament boys semifinals #2

Maywood/Hayes Center defeats Garden County
Maywood/Hayes Center defeats Garden County(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood/Hayes Center is looking to assert their dominance as they take on Garden County. Both teams came into this one undefeated, and they are looking to stay that way.

In the first quarter, the Wolves got off to a hot start, going on a quick 6-0 run. They started off the game with two quick dunks to get the gym rocking early. The Eagles tried hanging in the game with a few three-pointers to help them stay afloat, but the Wolves were just too much to handle as they won with a score of 63-31.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered...
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
Nebraska School Activities Association announces Fall Academic All-State Awards
Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrests 10 people for illegal rooster fights
Dinosaur eating a present while Santa is caught in the outhouse
Holiday Road in North Platte
Augusta County stands with roughly 70-percent of its adults fully vaccinated.
Science Sunday: The connection between Covid-19 vaccinations and car crashes

Latest News

South Loup vs. Sandhills Valley Boys Highlights
Boy’s Basketball: Sandhills Valley faces South Loup at the Maxwell Booster Club Tournament
South Loup vs. Sandhills Valley Girls Basketball Highlights
Girl’s Basketball: Sandhills Valley faces South Loup at Maxwell Booster Club Tournament
Paxton boys beat Mullen High School
Paxton Pre-Holiday Basketball Tournament boys semifinals #1
South Loup vs. Sandhills Valley Boys Highlights
Sandhills Valley vs. South Loup Boys Highlights
South Loup vs. Sandhills Valley Girls Basketball Highlights
Sandhills Valley vs. South Loup Girls Highlights