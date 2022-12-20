Paxton Pre-Holiday Basketball Tournament boys semifinals #2

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood/Hayes Center is looking to assert their dominance as they take on Garden County. Both teams came into this one undefeated, and they are looking to stay that way.

In the first quarter, the Wolves got off to a hot start, going on a quick 6-0 run. They started off the game with two quick dunks to get the gym rocking early. The Eagles tried hanging in the game with a few three-pointers to help them stay afloat, but the Wolves were just too much to handle as they won with a score of 63-31.

