Paxton Pre-Holiday Basketball Tournament girls semifinals #1

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood/Hayes Center girls took on the Garden County Eagles in the Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament.

The Wolves came in undefeated, looking to add to their current six-game winning streak. Garden County, on the other hand, earned their second consecutive win as they have a 3-1 record.

Out of the gate, the Wolves came out swinging early, starting the game on a 26–3 run at the beginning of the first half. Maywood’s defense set the tone for the game, and they led 41-10 at the half. They will sustain their defensive tenacity as they come away victorious, 73–22.

