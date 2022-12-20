Paxton Pre-Holiday Basketball Tournament girls semifinals #1

Maywood/Hayes Center defeats Garden County
Maywood/Hayes Center defeats Garden County(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood/Hayes Center girls took on the Garden County Eagles in the Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament.

The Wolves came in undefeated, looking to add to their current six-game winning streak. Garden County, on the other hand, earned their second consecutive win as they have a 3-1 record.

Out of the gate, the Wolves came out swinging early, starting the game on a 26–3 run at the beginning of the first half. Maywood’s defense set the tone for the game, and they led 41-10 at the half. They will sustain their defensive tenacity as they come away victorious, 73–22.

