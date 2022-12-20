Paxton Pre-Holiday Basketball Tournament girls semifinals #2

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paxton Lady Tigers, as the hosts of the pre-holiday tournament, looked to take advantage of the home court advantage as they took on the Lady Broncos from Mullen High School.

Paxton is currently undefeated and looking to add to his five-game winning streak, while the Broncos are looking for their second win of the season (1-2).

In the first half, the Broncos got out to an early 8-2 lead, but Paxton didn’t stay quiet for long as they went into halftime with a 20-19 lead. To start the second half, it was all Paxton as they took advantage of the home cooking and ran away with it over the Broncos, 50-41.

