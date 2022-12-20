Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions.

Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.

“This would consist of extra blankets, water, cell phone chargers, cell phones of course, kitty litter in case you get stuck somewhere and need traction for your tires and you can throw kitty litter under the tires, get some traction so you can get going” said Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Manager. “Make sure you have a small collapsible shovel. Make sure you have pet food and water if you have pets with you. If you are going anywhere let someone know.”

Myers said the biggest takeaway is to always plan ahead by staying up to date with the latest weather and road conditions.

“Brush and scrape the windows off that way if you are driving you got that clear view and you don’t have that ice built up on any windows,” Myers said. “A lot of things that we don’t see around here is if there is a lot of ice on the windshield people will scrape a little spot that they can see and they leave the rest of the ice and that doesn’t cut it. You need to scrape all of the windows off and get all of the ice off that way you still have that clear view for your safety.”

