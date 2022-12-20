UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announces retirement

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green sent an e-mail to students and faculty Tuesday morning to announce his retirement.

“I will retire from the role of chancellor at the end of June 2023, or when my successor is in place for a seamless leadership transition,” Green said in a video message with his wife, Jane, by his side.

Green said it was a family decision they’ve been discussing since earlier this year.

“While the past 13 years has been exciting an exhilarating, they also have collectively been taxing on our physical and mental batteries,” Green said. “Out of that reflection, we reached the decision that 2023 would be the year for ‘Husker Jane’ and I to step away from public facing life to focus our next chapter on our growing family and our faith.

