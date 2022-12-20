Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered...
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrests 10 people for illegal rooster fights
Augusta County stands with roughly 70-percent of its adults fully vaccinated.
Science Sunday: The connection between Covid-19 vaccinations and car crashes
Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe...
Severe turbulence hurts 5 on United flight
Very frigid conditions is in store for the area Wednesday into Saturday
Cold and remaining dry Monday into Tuesday; Brutal cold and snow chances Wednesday into Thursday

Latest News

His portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
New money featuring King Charles unveiled
His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet