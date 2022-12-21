Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday

A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of Dec. 18.
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of Dec. 18.(Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Gray News) - An Alabama couple welcomed their newborn baby girl into the world on their birthday.

According to the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, Cassidy and Dylan Scott became parents for the first time over the weekend.

And what made the day even more special was that all three now share the same birthday of Dec. 18.

The hospital said the Scott family had a one in 133,000 chance of such an occurrence and their daughter, Lennon, waited until 12:30 a.m. for everyone to share the same day.

Staff shared a family photo on social media while wishing the family a very happy birthday.

