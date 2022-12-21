Local ranchers supply beef for Hershey Public Schools

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Birdwood Beef and Star Cattle Company teamed up with the Hershey Public Schools to provide fresh beef to the school district. Having a local beef supplier was on the list of things to do for Superintendent Jane Davis and she found a perfect partnership with Birdwood Beef.

“I want to teach the students that locally sourced beef is the best kind of beef,” Davis said.

Birdwood beef has been in operation for some time now and they met all the FDA requirements which was the main reason Davis reached out to them for a partnership.

“It’s local family helping the local school system,” Kayla Star who owns part of Birdwood Beef. “We were really honored they reached out to us and we were glad we checked off all the boxes to make the partnership complete.

This is the first time Birdwood Beef is partnering with Hershey and they are expected to provide approximately 1,600 pounds of ground beef into the Hershey schools.

