Malachi Coleman signs with Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman is heading to Nebraska, after all. The Lincoln East standout committed to the Huskers in October, but re-opened his recruitment six weeks later. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Coleman signed with the hometown Huskers. He had recently visited Colorado.

Coleman is a four-star recruit who ranks among the top 100 players in the 2023 signing class. He had 1,057 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches in two years at Lincoln East.

Highlights of Malachi Coleman's standout career at Lincoln East

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.