Ogallala Indians take on the Scottsbluff Bearcats

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala hosted the Bearcats from Scottsbluff. Both teams put their undefeated records on the line, and folks packed the gym in anticipation for these two teams to battle.

The Indians take an early lead and go on an 11-to-4 run to start the game.After Scott’s Bluff called a timeout, the Indians capitalized on their home court crowd and rowdy student section to defeat the Bearcats 76-45.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered...
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrests 10 people for illegal rooster fights
Lincoln County Emergency Manager Brandon Myers provides tips on how to prepare for this week's...
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
Augusta County stands with roughly 70-percent of its adults fully vaccinated.
Science Sunday: The connection between Covid-19 vaccinations and car crashes
FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo

Latest News

North Platte vs. Scottsbluff Wrestling Highlights
North Platte Travels to Scottsbluff for Wrestling
Saint Pats vs. Elm Creek Boy's Highlights
Saint Pat’s Boy’s host Elm Creek
Saint Pats vs. Elm Creek Girl's Highlights
Saint Pat’s Girls hosts Elm Creek
Maxwell Cheerleaders at 2022-2023 Booster Club Tournament.
South Loup Girls and Boys claim victories at Maxwell Booster Club Invite