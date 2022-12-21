Ogallala Indians take on the Scottsbluff Bearcats

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala hosted the Bearcats from Scottsbluff. Both teams put their undefeated records on the line, and folks packed the gym in anticipation for these two teams to battle.

The Indians take an early lead and go on an 11-to-4 run to start the game.After Scott’s Bluff called a timeout, the Indians capitalized on their home court crowd and rowdy student section to defeat the Bearcats 76-45.

