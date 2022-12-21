NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paxton pre-holiday tournament championship game included Maywood Hayes’s center Wolves and the host Paxton Tigers. The wolves got off to a fast start, jumping out to an 11-3 lead. Hayden Kramer was a key catalyst to the team’s success in the first half as they were up by 12. Into the second half, though, the Tigers were not letting up as they went on a run on their own to bring the deficit to five. In the fourth quarter, though, the wolves asserted their dominance and took care of business, as they had a final score of 59-50.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.