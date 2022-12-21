Saint Pat’s Boy’s host Elm Creek

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 6-1 Irish of Saint Pats host the undefeated 6-0 Elm Creek Buffalo. The Irish come into the game off of a big win against Maxwell where they won 62-27.

The Irish come from behind to get the 51-44 win over Elm Creek. Saint Pats improve to 7-1 on the season while Elm Creek is handed their first loss of the season.

Leading the Irish in scoring against the Buffalo was Brecken Erickson with 23 points.

The Irish return to action on December 29th for a Tournament.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered...
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrests 10 people for illegal rooster fights
Lincoln County Emergency Manager Brandon Myers provides tips on how to prepare for this week's...
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
Augusta County stands with roughly 70-percent of its adults fully vaccinated.
Science Sunday: The connection between Covid-19 vaccinations and car crashes
FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo

Latest News

Ogallala's Bench celebrates their scoring run against Scottsbluff
Ogallala Indians take on the Scottsbluff Bearcats
North Platte vs. Scottsbluff Wrestling Highlights
North Platte Travels to Scottsbluff for Wrestling
Saint Pats vs. Elm Creek Girl's Highlights
Saint Pat’s Girls hosts Elm Creek
Maxwell Cheerleaders at 2022-2023 Booster Club Tournament.
South Loup Girls and Boys claim victories at Maxwell Booster Club Invite