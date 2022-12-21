Saint Pat’s Boy’s host Elm Creek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 6-1 Irish of Saint Pats host the undefeated 6-0 Elm Creek Buffalo. The Irish come into the game off of a big win against Maxwell where they won 62-27.

The Irish come from behind to get the 51-44 win over Elm Creek. Saint Pats improve to 7-1 on the season while Elm Creek is handed their first loss of the season.

Leading the Irish in scoring against the Buffalo was Brecken Erickson with 23 points.

The Irish return to action on December 29th for a Tournament.

