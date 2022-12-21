Saint Pat’s Girls hosts Elm Creek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-5 Lady Irish host the 2-4 Elm Creek Buffalo. In the Lady Irish’s previous game they got the win on the road at Maxwell 39-29. The Lady Irish look to make it two in a row with a win against Elm Creek.

After a very back-and-forth game, the Lady Irish gets the 46-35 win over Elm Creek to improve to 3-5 on the season.

The leading scorer for the Irish was senior Tonja Heirigs, who scored a team-high 31 points against the Buffalo.

The Lady Irish return to action on December 29th against Blue Hill.

