South Loup Girls and Boys claim victories at Maxwell Booster Club Invite

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell hosted their 2022-2023 Booster Club Tournament this week. The Wildcats topped their rivals from Brady to advance to the championship game in both the girl’s and boy’s brackets, scoring a date with South Loup after the Bobcats topped the Mavericks of Sandhills Valley.

The Bobcats would go on to claim victory in both the boy’s and girl’s brackets.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.