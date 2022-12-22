Custer County man sentenced in child porn case

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Weissert man is heading to prison for more than eight years for receiving child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced 36-year-old Zachary Peterson to 100 months in prison. There’s no parole in the federal system. After completing his term, he will begin five years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay $25,000 in fines.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell, on February 6, 2020, Peterson received four links to MEGA files via his Yahoo email account. One of the links contained approximately 78 videos of child pornography. On the same day, Peterson used the Yahoo email account to send images of child pornography.

On February 19, 2020, a law enforcement agent met with Peterson and obtained his cell phone. There were at least 25 images of child pornography on the phone.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and Federal Bureau of Investigation and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

