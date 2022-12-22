Emergency manager provides travel safety tips during winter weather

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Triple A estimates 113 million Americans are traveling to see loved ones for the holidays either by airplane or vehicle.

Law enforcement, as well as emergency managers, are urging travelers to delay their travel plans due to the dangerous cold conditions, but if it’s not possible, always pack a blanket, jumper cables, snacks and water in case of an emergency.

“Do what you can to alert people around you,” said Region 51 Emergency Manager Brandon Myers. “One thing I recommend people, and you can get them at a lot of different stores, are different warning lights, road flares that are battery operated that you can mount to the top of your vehicle to alert people that you are there and there’s a problem.”

Motorists who become stranded are advised to stay in their vehicles and call the Nebraska State Patrol helpline at *55.

“Again, having your cell phone and having a charger so you can keep it charged that way you can call for help,” Myers said. “Know where you are at. A lot of people when they are traveling the interstate highways, they’re not paying attention to mile markers and so when something does happen, they’re unaware of where they’re at so pay attention to those mile markers.”

Triple A said Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day. The peak time for vehicles on the roads will be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m..

