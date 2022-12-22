Emergency manager provides travel safety tips during winter weather

Region 51's emergency manager provides travel safety tips during hazardous cold conditions.
Region 51's emergency manager provides travel safety tips during hazardous cold conditions.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Triple A estimates 113 million Americans are traveling to see loved ones for the holidays either by airplane or vehicle.

Law enforcement, as well as emergency managers, are urging travelers to delay their travel plans due to the dangerous cold conditions, but if it’s not possible, always pack a blanket, jumper cables, snacks and water in case of an emergency.

“Do what you can to alert people around you,” said Region 51 Emergency Manager Brandon Myers. “One thing I recommend people, and you can get them at a lot of different stores, are different warning lights, road flares that are battery operated that you can mount to the top of your vehicle to alert people that you are there and there’s a problem.”

Motorists who become stranded are advised to stay in their vehicles and call the Nebraska State Patrol helpline at *55.

“Again, having your cell phone and having a charger so you can keep it charged that way you can call for help,” Myers said. “Know where you are at. A lot of people when they are traveling the interstate highways, they’re not paying attention to mile markers and so when something does happen, they’re unaware of where they’re at so pay attention to those mile markers.”

Triple A said Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day. The peak time for vehicles on the roads will be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m..

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Lincoln County Emergency Manager Brandon Myers provides tips on how to prepare for this week's...
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
Top row: (From left) Angel Gutierrez, Eduardo Alcantar, Gustavo Renteria Garcia, Jesus Serrano...
10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case
Crash Near York
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
Matt Rhule
National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska

Latest News

View of blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night from a Nebraska State Patrol...
Troopers perform 350 motorist assists since storm started
View of blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night from a Nebraska State Patrol...
NSP Trooper's dashcam shows blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night
nsp
NSP Trooper walks back to cruiser after helping motorist
KNOP Weather Story 12-22-2022
Frigid air lasts through Saturday; then a quick, major warmup