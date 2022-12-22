Gov. Pete Ricketts, First Lady launch Nebraska Capitol Art Experience

The artwork is meant to “tell the story of Nebraska.”
Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska State Capitol(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New artwork at the state capitol aims to bring Nebraskans together.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled the Nebraska Capitol Art Experience Wednesday. The group of mosaics lining the capitol building work to bring Nebraskans closer to the state’s history.

First Lady Shore said with the centennial anniversary of the start of construction on the Capitol, along with the release of a new license plate design, this was the perfect time.

“The artwork is meant to tell the story of Nebraska,” Shore said. “We hope the website and video showcasing that art helps people understand what Nebraska is about and what makes Nebraskans proud.”

The project was funded through donations from Nebraskans and state businesses, including Mutual of Omaha.

“The Nebraska State Capitol is filled with art that is beautiful and rich in meaning,” Ricketts said. “Through the Capitol Art Experience, Nebraskans from across the state can now learn about this art online.”

Learn about the Capitol’s new artwork and those behind it.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Lincoln County Emergency Manager Brandon Myers provides tips on how to prepare for this week's...
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
Top row: (From left) Angel Gutierrez, Eduardo Alcantar, Gustavo Renteria Garcia, Jesus Serrano...
10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case
Crash Near York
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
Matt Rhule
National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska

Latest News

KNOP Weather Story 12-22-2022
Frigid air lasts through Saturday; then a quick, major warmup
The Salvation Army helps bring the Christmas spirit to North Platte.
Salvation Army distributes toys and food to families in need
Pete Ricketts talking with Jim Pillen
Gov. Ricketts issues executive order aimed at strengthening healthcare workforce
Gary's Super Foods is prepared for the holiday/weather rush.
Grocery stores say they’re prepared for influx of shoppers