Grocery stores say they're prepared for influx of shoppers

Gary's Super Foods is prepared for the holiday/weather rush.
Gary's Super Foods is prepared for the holiday/weather rush.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- Many people are getting prepared for the arctic conditions that are expected late Wednesday night and all of Thursday. This includes getting all the essentials that they need in order to bear the cold weather ahead. This is coming at a time when people are also preparing themselves for Christmas and the rest of the holidays as well. The combination of the two has caused an influx of grocery shoppers, causing long lines.

“We’re making sure we have plenty of food for everyone, from your prime ribs to your milk and cereal, pretty much whatever anybody needs, we’re making sure we got it for you guys,” Chris Hernandez, Gary’s Super Foods’ general manager, said.

He assured the public that they have plenty of the essential holiday foods in stock.

“We also have a ton of great deals out there for you on hams, turkeys, and all your fixings for Christmas dinner.”

