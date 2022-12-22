North Platte City Council enters into agreement with 308 BMX

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After more than a six-year journey, 308 BMX officially has a place to call home in North Platte.

At their final meeting of the year, the North Platte City Council unanimously approved an agreement with 308 BMX following a 30 minute closed session Tuesday.

Founder Brandon McCook said 308 BMX officially began in 2016, with a dream.

“It’s a community effort and we’re going to rely heavily on the community for volunteers and donations,” McCook said. “If you have equipment we can use that would be awesome as well because we’re going to need to clear some land and build some jumps and all that other kind of stuff. If you have special skills in concrete, asphalt, or dirt work we could certainly use your help and you can help impact the community with us.”

McCook adds that plans for the track are nearly solidified. In the coming days, the organization will spend time re-visiting financial commitments made at their initial proposed location on Buffalo Bill and Walker Road. The new location however will be located North of 18th and Sycamore Streets near Bill Wood Field.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.