One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange.

According to NSP, a westbound Ford F-250 lost control in the wintery conditions, struck the guardrail, and rolled.

The driver, Louis Coyle, 84, of Lehigh, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

No other vehicles were involved, and Coyle was the only person in the truck.

