Salvation Army distributes toys and food to families in need

The Salvation Army helps bring the Christmas spirit to North Platte.
The Salvation Army helps bring the Christmas spirit to North Platte.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On a cold Thursday morning, volunteers were in full gear getting toys and food distributed to families in need in North Platte. The Salvation Army used an angel tree for people in the community to get an idea of some of the wants and needs of children. Toys were available for all age groups and ranged from toys to puzzles.

“They (the gifts) stay up on the table so that the parents can keep their dignity and choose the gift off the table as if they were shopping for their child. We feel like it’s very important that the parent has that choice,” Major Lynette Poff said.

They also distributed turkeys, ham, and other foods so that people could enjoy a Christmas meal.

The Salvation Army has food pantries on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and on Wednesday nights from 6 to 7 p.m. It is open to anyone in need.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Lincoln County Emergency Manager Brandon Myers provides tips on how to prepare for this week's...
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
Top row: (From left) Angel Gutierrez, Eduardo Alcantar, Gustavo Renteria Garcia, Jesus Serrano...
10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case
Crash Near York
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
Matt Rhule
National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska

Latest News

KNOP Weather Story 12-22-2022
Frigid air lasts through Saturday; then a quick, major warmup
Nebraska State Capitol
Gov. Pete Ricketts, First Lady launch Nebraska Capitol Art Experience
Pete Ricketts talking with Jim Pillen
Gov. Ricketts issues executive order aimed at strengthening healthcare workforce
Gary's Super Foods is prepared for the holiday/weather rush.
Grocery stores say they’re prepared for influx of shoppers