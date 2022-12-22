Salvation Army distributes toys and food to families in need

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On a cold Thursday morning, volunteers were in full gear getting toys and food distributed to families in need in North Platte. The Salvation Army used an angel tree for people in the community to get an idea of some of the wants and needs of children. Toys were available for all age groups and ranged from toys to puzzles.

“They (the gifts) stay up on the table so that the parents can keep their dignity and choose the gift off the table as if they were shopping for their child. We feel like it’s very important that the parent has that choice,” Major Lynette Poff said.

They also distributed turkeys, ham, and other foods so that people could enjoy a Christmas meal.

The Salvation Army has food pantries on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and on Wednesday nights from 6 to 7 p.m. It is open to anyone in need.

