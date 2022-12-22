Troopers perform 350 motorist assists since storm started

View of blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night from a Nebraska State Patrol...
View of blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night from a Nebraska State Patrol trooper's cruiser dashcam.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has had a busy couple days, responding to 175 motorist assist calls since midnight and a total of 350 since the storm started Wednesday.

This NSP dashcam video shows blizzard conditions just south of Scottsbluff on Wednesday.

The dangerous wind chill can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. If you have to go outside, dress appropriately and keep the amount of exposed skin to a minimum.

The video below shows a trooper walking back to his vehicle after helping a stranded motorist Wednesday night between Scottsbluff and Kimball on Highway 71.

A trooper walks back to his cruiser after helping a motorist south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night.

NSP’s main message to anyone who gets stranded is to stay in their vehicle and call for help.

The NSP Highway Helpline is *55 or 800-525-5555.

