Company to restart portion of Keystone pipeline affected by oil spill

Crews respond to the oil leak in the Keystone Pipeline on Dec. 20, 2022.
Crews respond to the oil leak in the Keystone Pipeline on Dec. 20, 2022.(TC Energy)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WOWT) - TC Energy announced Friday that its plan to restart the section of the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border has been approved.

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the company’s restart plan more than two weeks after an oil spill resulted in roughly 14,000 barrels of crude oil being dumped in a northeastern Kansas creek in Washington County.

Most of the pipeline has already been reopened. The only portion of the pipeline yet to be reopened is the site of the rupture.

“We will be commencing activities to support the safe restart of the segment, including rigorous testing and inspections, and this will take several days,” TC Energy said in a Friday update.

Cold weather could slow the effort to reopen the pipeline due to impacts on equipment. Cleanup on the oil spill is expected to continue.

