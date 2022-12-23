CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas

Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for Christmas.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia says it has received an early Christmas present this year.

The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a pygmy hippopotamus earlier this month.

Zoo officials have shared photos and videos of the newborn getting acclimated to its new surroundings with parents Iris and Corwin.

WWBT reports the yet-to-be-named baby hippo is the second calf born at the zoo.

The calf reportedly has already added some weight, weighing 16 pounds three days after birth and 24 pounds at 1-week-old.

Officials with the zoo said a full-grown pygmy hippo could weigh up to 600 pounds.

According to the zoo, Iris and her baby are bonding privately but will be moved into an indoor pool area visible to guests soon.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is the only place in Virginia where people can see hippos.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Crash Near York
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Road closed
Lincoln County Highway Superintendent urges people to not use side roads when major roads are closed
Top row: (From left) Angel Gutierrez, Eduardo Alcantar, Gustavo Renteria Garcia, Jesus Serrano...
10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case

Latest News

North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home
At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
1 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say
Nebraska State Patrol assists over 500 stranded motorists
Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, was confirmed dead Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, following an autopsy...
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.
TSA finds disassembled gun in jars of peanut butter