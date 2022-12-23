Lincoln County Highway Superintendent urges people to not use side roads when major roads are closed

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Road closures are common this time of the year. One local official is stressing the importance of avoiding traveling on side streets and backroads when other roads may be closed.

Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz is stressing the importance of avoiding traveling on non-primary roads unless necessary.

Typically before roads close in Lincoln County, Schultz communicates with the City of North Platte, Emergency Management, and the State of Nebraska in an attempt to help with any road closures, with the ultimate goal of keeping the traveling public safe.

