Great Plains Health completes report on community’s healthcare needs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health has completed Community Health Needs Assessment, a report following an examination of the community’s healthcare use, practices and needs. The CHNA report includes health-related information from a variety of local and other sources and identifies health needs in the community, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.

“We studied our hospital’s service area, which spans more than 67,000 square miles across Greater Nebraska,” said Megan McGown, chief development officer, of Great Plains Health.

McGown serves on the hospital leadership team to complete the study, alongside consulting partner, Community Hospital Consulting of Plano, Texas.

“The analyses include a careful review of the most current health data available, local demographics, and input from several representatives of our community,” added McGown. “The CHNA process is very thorough, and culminates in a blueprint CHNA report and implementation plan intended to address our area’s most significant needs over the next three years.”

Great Plains Health has identified several areas of focus over the coming months and years:

Recruit and retain quality healthcare professionals

Increase access to mental and behavioral healthcare

Improve access to medical and dental care

Increase prevention education to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases, preventable conditions, readmissions, and high mortality rates

Increase access to safe and affordable housing As part of the Affordable Care Act, tax-exempt hospitals are required to complete a CHNA once every three years.

“The COVID-19 pandemic makes it more important than ever to assess community health needs and health resources,” said Ivan Mitchell, CEO, of Great Plains Health. “This analysis and collaboration across community health partners will help improve services, access and the health of our diverse community over time.”

Along with Great Plains Health’s leadership, CHC Consulting’s planning team led the CHNA process and produced the final report. CHC Consulting has conducted more than 100 CHNA reports for hospitals and other healthcare organizations using proven processes that line up with IRS regulations.

According to Great Plains Health, benefits derived from performing a CHNA include:

● Improved relationships and communications with local civic organizations and state and local public health organizations.

● Accurate performance metrics and benchmarks for quantifying future progress.

● Increased understanding of local health and wellness needs Great Plains Health invites all community members to provide feedback on its CHNA and Implementation Plan report.

To view or download the full CHNA report, please visit the Great Plains Health website. Information on how to provide feedback is included at the end of the report, as well as at the site of the report download.

