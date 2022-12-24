Great Plains Health recognized for providing antibody treatment during height of pandemic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s Great Plains Health is the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Service Award from the Nebraska Infection Control Network for helping to provide antibody treatments to vulnerable patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than bringing elderly COVID-19 patients into the hospital for the bamlanivimab antibody treatment and exposing them to more germs, a team of Great Plains Health nursing staff dressed in their personal protective equipment and drove to long-term care facilities across the state to administer the COVID-19 therapeutics directly to patients in the facilities who needed them, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.

The antibodies, when administered soon after infection through an intravenous infusion, can lessen the effect of COVID-19 symptoms. This strategy, first implemented in November 2020, helped improve access to valuable treatment and provided a treasured connection with others. Heather Jensen, RN, BSN, outreach coordinator at Great Plains Health, helped to facilitate the initiative.

“We wanted to lessen the effects of COVID-19 for our patients, but the human connection was just as meaningful,” Jensen said. “Little things, like talking to a woman about her grandchildren, or playing card games with a woman who had been in isolation for months, was fulfilling for patients and nursing staff alike.”

Phyllis Mackley, LPN, Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, helped administer the treatments.

“I like starting IVs, so I knew I could help,” Mackley said. “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, but we saw the struggle of how they were trying to handle COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. It was hard for patients, staff, and families. I wanted to lend a helping hand.”

The teamwork resulted in 84% of eligible patients receiving an antibody treatment within 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The value of being an independent hospital was very evident because we could be nimble and adapt,” Jensen added. “We are a small team that was able to come to a solution and act quickly. Physicians, nurses, administration, and employees from every department of Great Plains Health worked together to make this treatment accessible for our patients in this way.”

By January 2021, a total of 485 patients had been treated, with a median age of 76. COVID-related hospitalizations at the 14-day follow-up point were 4.2% compared to an all-cause rate of 6.04%.

“Though the approach appeared to require nursing staff that we could not spare, the actual outcome was a reduced burden on our ER, ICU, and medical surgical nurses, respiratory therapists, providers, and all staff,” Jason North, PharmD, MBA, pharmacy director, said.

North acknowledges the leadership and expertise of Dr. Eduardo Freitas, Great Plains Health Infectious Disease, in monitoring cutting-edge COVID-19 treatments, providing and approving treatment protocols, and supporting local efforts. Dr. Freitas says the treatments were important in the overall strategy to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

“I am proud to be a part of the team at Great Plains Health and I know that these efforts saved lives,” Dr. Freitas said. “We didn’t wait to convene and create an action plan. We knew the sooner that we administered this treatment to COVID-19 patients in long-term care facilities, the sooner we could help our community.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.