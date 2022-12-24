South Platte Public Schools honors western Nebraska teacher with impromptu graduation ceremony

South Platte Public Schools Educator Katherine Sylvester accepts honorary diploma.
South Platte Public Schools Educator Katherine Sylvester accepts honorary diploma.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Last week Katherine Sylvester a first-year Spanish Teacher at South Platte Public Schools began her journey from Ogallala to Chadron for her college graduation ceremony. However, while on her way Sylvester learned the ceremony was postponed.

In response to the postponement, the faculty, staff and students of South Platte Public Schools threw an impromptu graduation ceremony.

Sylvester said that the school has shown her grace even in the midst of a battle with cancer. Sylvester’s cancer is currently in remission and she’s looking forward to the upcoming semester following the holiday break.

