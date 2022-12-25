Great Plains Health provider recognized for commitment to rural behavior healthcare

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health’s psychiatry chief medical officer Dr. Narayana Koduri, is the recipient of the 2022 Ambassador Award from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.

The award pays tribute to professionals who make an effort to connect with residents, students, and providers across the state to build the future of the behavioral healthcare workforce in Nebraska. Dr. Koduri serves as an assistant professor through volunteer faculty appointments for both University of Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University, where he leads as supervising physician for psychiatry residents and medical students completing their rural psychiatry experience at Great Plains Health.

The rotation provides medical knowledge, patient care experience, and practice-based learning in a rural setting. Dr. Koduri has supervised several psychiatry residents over the last 10 years and both the residency programs in the state of Nebraska see North Platte as an integral part of residency training. “It is a great honor to receive this award,” said Dr. Koduri. “It is the whole team in behavioral health who deserves this recognition. The team is compassionate, highly skilled, and truly passionate about investing in the future of behavioral health care at Great Plains Health and across the state.” Award criteria include:

Focus on rural or underserved populations.

Demonstrated commitment to practice in Nebraska.

Activities related to workforce recruitment and mentoring.

Commitment and recognition of multidisciplinary approach to behavioral health.

“Increasing access to mental and behavioral health care is one of our top priorities at Great Plains Health,” said Ivan Mitchell, chief executive officer. “We are grateful for Dr. Koduri’s dedication to meeting this community need, and his investment in the future of behavioral health professionals.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.