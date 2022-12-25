Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event

A fraternity gives back to the community
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An international fraternity with a local Omaha chapter gave back to the north Omaha community through a special initiative.

Brothers from the Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their second annual Purple Swipe event Saturday.

It took place at the Walmart on Ames Avenue.

The fraternity was able to raise more than $4,000 to help unsuspecting families this holiday season.

Contributions came in from the brotherhood, American National Bank and Walmart.

Miguel Mason, the brainchild of the event, says it’s a way for the fraternity to give back.

“It’s heartwarming, it truly is,” Mason said. “So to surprise them with that, they have given us so much love in return.”

“It’s been overwhelming to both us, as well as the recipients we randomly selected, so we wanted to have the process be organic,” said Craig Thompson with the fraternity.

Now the chapter is working to build this event into something even larger. It’s part of their ‘Santa Ques’ initiative.

