Omaha organization donates toys, resources to former Legacy Crossing tenants

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants of Legacy Crossing who were forced out of their homes earlier this week were able to get a bit of holiday help.

Saturday the North Omaha Community Partnership and some partners gave out toys, diapers, and other resources to the impacted families of Legacy Crossing.

The city condemned the apartments after numerous violations were brought to light.

The group says that many parents had to have their kids’ Christmas toys refunded to make ends meet.

Volunteers say this was a much-needed event for vulnerable families.

The Simple Foundation and Toys for Tots assisted in the event.

