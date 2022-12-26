ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Holiday Heroes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Christmas, many families huddle together exchanging gifts and celebrating togetherness. Some families don’t have that luxury.

Many people from all walks of life have to work on the holidays to keep society safe and functional.

We’ve spent the last week following around professionals who will have to work on Christmas to learn about their job, why they work on Christmas, and how they celebrate.

Many have to work on Christmas, not just those in law enforcement and medicine. People from transit, to child protective services have to spend their holiday away from their family.

This project is meant to thank all of those who have to spend their holidays away from their families and loved ones.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.