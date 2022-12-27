Former Husker Randy Gregory suspended one game following postgame scuffle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Broncos linebacker and former Husker Randy Gregory has been suspended one game for throwing a punch at Rams lineman Oday Aboushi following Los Angeles’ 51-14 win over Denver on Sunday.

Gregory and Aboushi exchanged words during the postgame handshakes between the teams and Gregory threw a punch at Aboushi’s helmet. Aboushi returned a punch of his own before the two were separated by teammates.

Gregory has been suspended several times by the NFL, including 14 games in 2016 for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy and the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons for multiple violations. Other suspensions include two games in 2018 and six in 2020.

Aboushi, who was also suspended one game, will appeal. Gregory will sit out Sunday’s matchup versus Kansas City.

Both will be eligible to return to their active roster on Jan. 2.

