Garrett Nelson declares for NFL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett Nelson announced on social media Tuesday that he will not return to Nebraska and instead declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nelson, a team captain and a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection, led Nebraska last season with 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while recording a career-high 65 total tackles. He also added two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

In four seasons at Nebraska, Nelson played in 43 career games and started 32 in a row. He finishes his Nebraska career with 167 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

Thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GTwqTJWTkZ — Garrett Nelson (@gnelson763) December 27, 2022

