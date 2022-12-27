Mild with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday into Wednesday; Some wintry mix possible Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a partly cloudy Monday, conditions will be more on the sunny side Tuesday with some increase in clouds Wednesday and a chance of wintry precipitation Thursday.

With an area of high pressure to our south and east, this will allow for us to see a southeasterly to southwesterly flow and this will increase temerpatures during the day Tuesday into Wednesday, with highs in the 40s and 50s, which is above average for this time of year. Overnight lows will be dropping into in the 20s and 30s with increased cloud cover.

Mild and mainly sunny conditions are in store for the viewing area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Going into Wednesday night into Thursday, a cold front will be moving through the viewing area and this will allow for us to see some chances of wintry precipitation in the form of snow, rain, and potenitally even some ice accumulations. This will not be a major event, but enough to disrupt some hoilday traveling plans. Highs during the day Thursday will drop into the 30s. Going into the day on Friday into Saturday, conditions warm back up into the 40s with mainly sunny conditions. This will be ahead of next storm system that comes into the viewing area Sunday into Monday. This system has major snow potential and we will keep you up to date on the latest on this system as we get closer to this event.

A cold front to bring a wintry mix across the area Wednesday night into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.