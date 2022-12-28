Burning motor sets off fire alarm at NPHS

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte fire crews responded to the high school Wednesday after the maintenance department reported smoke coming from the welding shop.

It happened at 7:25 a.m. Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Krichau said the heating system kicked on and overheated the motor.

Crews quickly opened the back door and vents to air out the room. No damage was caused to the room.

Classes were not in session at the time of the fire. Students return to class on Jan. 4th.

