Capitalizing on Lincoln County economic growth in 2022

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners cut the cake to commemorate the 100th anniversary of...
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners cut the cake to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the courthouse.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From Sustainable Beef, LLC officially breaking ground on their future plant to North Platte residents voting to approve new recreation opportunities for the region - 2022 was a big year for economic growth in Lincoln County.

The use of ARPA dollars proved to be extremely useful in one major real estate purchase done in partnership with the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation at the Hershey Rail Park.

The County received around $6.9 Million of federal funds through the ARPA spending and we took a portion of that and set it aside for long-term growth and working to expand our tax base. So, the best way that we envisioned using some of those funds was donating some of that money to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation for the purpose of purchasing the Greenbrier Rail Facility. What we envision that property becoming is the headquarters sight for the Inland Port Authority. Hopefully, we’ll have customs being done there along with some border security and utilize that for the Inland Port Authority and the Inland Port District.

Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Chris Bruns

As we prepare to flip to a new calendar year, Bruns adds that he looks forward to what 2023 will bring.

When you take a look back at everything that transpired, all the hard work that has been done by countless people across the board for our communities, it’s been a really exciting year. It’s mind-blowing to see what actually got done and the optimism moving forward and what we look forward to continuing to accomplish in 2023.

Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Chris Bruns

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. being interviewed by Gray TV station in...
Former Nebraska QB rescues family from burning home
Kaylee Yonkers, nurse, talking about working on Christmas
ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Holiday Heroes
Nebraska minimum wage to increase to $10.50 starting Jan. 1
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Warm Wednesday with a hint of snow on Thursday
A water pipe broke, causing flooding at the Kearney Archway.
Kearney Archway temporarily closes due to broken water pipe
Troopers looking out for impaired driving throughout holiday season
Nebraska minimum wage to increase to $10.50 starting Jan. 1