Capitalizing on Lincoln County economic growth in 2022

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From Sustainable Beef, LLC officially breaking ground on their future plant to North Platte residents voting to approve new recreation opportunities for the region - 2022 was a big year for economic growth in Lincoln County.

The use of ARPA dollars proved to be extremely useful in one major real estate purchase done in partnership with the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation at the Hershey Rail Park.

The County received around $6.9 Million of federal funds through the ARPA spending and we took a portion of that and set it aside for long-term growth and working to expand our tax base. So, the best way that we envisioned using some of those funds was donating some of that money to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation for the purpose of purchasing the Greenbrier Rail Facility. What we envision that property becoming is the headquarters sight for the Inland Port Authority. Hopefully, we’ll have customs being done there along with some border security and utilize that for the Inland Port Authority and the Inland Port District.

As we prepare to flip to a new calendar year, Bruns adds that he looks forward to what 2023 will bring.

When you take a look back at everything that transpired, all the hard work that has been done by countless people across the board for our communities, it’s been a really exciting year. It’s mind-blowing to see what actually got done and the optimism moving forward and what we look forward to continuing to accomplish in 2023.

