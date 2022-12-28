Florida police officer drags woman into jail, is fired

In this image taken from video released by the Tampa Police Department, police officer Gregory...
In this image taken from video released by the Tampa Police Department, police officer Gregory Damon drags a woman across the floor at Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 17, 2022. Damon, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman on the floor has been fired, authorities said. An internal investigation determined that former officer violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in a news release.(Tampa Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A police officer in Tampa, Florida, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman into jail has been fired, authorities said.

An internal investigation determined that former officer Gregory Damon violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday in a news release.

The woman was being arrested for trespassing, according to the release. A body camera video shows her refusing to leave Damon’s vehicle while parked at the Orient Road Jail and telling the officer, “I want you to drag me.”

Damon then removes the woman from the vehicle and pulls her by the arm across a concrete floor, stopping once to tell her to get up but the woman refuses. Damon drags the woman to a doorway then buzzes for additional officers to assist him before the body camera video released by the Tampa Police Department cuts off.

The agency said it revised policy in 2013 to forbid officers from dragging uncooperative suspects on the ground. Officers should instead seek assistance from jail booking staff or other law enforcement, police said.

Damon had been with the Tampa Police Department since 2016.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. being interviewed by Gray TV station in...
Former Nebraska QB rescues family from burning home
Nebraska minimum wage to increase to $10.50 starting Jan. 1
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
A water pipe broke, causing flooding at the Kearney Archway.
Kearney Archway temporarily closes due to broken water pipe

Latest News

The 'Gift of love' crystal design that will be part of the New Year's Eve Times Square ball is...
New design added to Times Square crystal ball ahead of big New Year’s Eve celebration
Before you ring in 2023, set yourself up for success in the new year by focusing on your health...
What to put on your year-end health checklist
Final preparations are underway for the big night, and here's what's being done to the iconic...
New Year's Eve ball gets new crystals
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia
Capitalizing on Lincoln County's economic growth in 2022