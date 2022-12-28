Kearney Archway temporarily closes due to broken water pipe

A water pipe broke, causing flooding at the Kearney Archway.
A water pipe broke, causing flooding at the Kearney Archway.(Kearney Archway)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The bitterly cold temperatures caused some problems for the Archway in Kearney.

Archway Executive Director Joanne Hoatson said they had a water pipe break and have been closed the past couple days for repairs.

She said it happened in the entryway between the front doors so the water was mostly contained.

They are hoping to open as early as Wednesday afternoon but that’s dependent on the sprinkler company’s schedule.

The Archway has been updating the public on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Kaylee Yonkers, nurse, talking about working on Christmas
ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Holiday Heroes
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. being interviewed by Gray TV station in...
Former Nebraska QB rescues family from burning home
Randy Gregory has been suspended for one game.
Former Husker Randy Gregory suspended one game following postgame scuffle
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Warm Wednesday with a hint of snow on Thursday
Troopers looking out for impaired driving throughout holiday season
Nebraska minimum wage to increase to $10.50 starting Jan. 1
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. being interviewed by Gray TV station in...
Former Nebraska QB rescues family from burning home