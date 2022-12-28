Meteorologist Andre Brooks hosts toy drive for Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center

NBC Nebraska News 2 Meteorologist Andre Brooks hosts toy drive for the Bridge of Hope Child...
NBC Nebraska News 2 Meteorologist Andre Brooks hosts toy drive for the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NBC Nebraska News 2 recently hosted a toy drive for the Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center over the holidays.

Over the course of three weeks, the community dropped off their donations at KNOP-TV during normal business hours from Dec. 8th to Dec. 22nd.

Meteorologist Andre Brooks organized the drive as a means to help children in need, especially during the holidays.

“With me being a kid at heart and also being adopted myself, I really wanted to help the kids that are in this specific situation,” Brooks said. “I didn’t care what organization reached out or answered my call, but I just wanted to help any kid that needed the help and also just to bring them the smile that they really need.”

Mandy Newton is the advocate coordinator for the non-profit organization and said as of now, case numbers are steady, but she expects those numbers to rise once school starts next week.

“The gifts that we have, the toys that we have aren’t just given out for Christmas, it’s a year-round giving,” said Newton. “We have kiddos that come in here that are scared or sad and if they are connected to a toy that they are playing with in our play room they can take it home.”

Newton said all of their toys are donated by the community.

The staff at News 2 once again wants to thank the community for their tremendous support for this drive and the organization that it will serve.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. being interviewed by Gray TV station in...
Former Nebraska QB rescues family from burning home
Some snowfall is possible for portions of the viewing area Thursday
Mild with cloudy conditions Wednesday; Some accumulating snowfall for portions of the area Thursday
A water pipe broke, causing flooding at the Kearney Archway.
Kearney Archway temporarily closes due to broken water pipe
Nebraska minimum wage to increase to $10.50 starting Jan. 1

Latest News

Western Nebraska estimated snow totals for 12.29.2022
Light snow Thursday morning with a clear and seasonable end to the year
(Source: North Platte High School)
Burning motor sets off fire alarm at NPHS
NPIce Rink
Opening of North Platte Ice Rink delayed
Tadashi Kojima, 26, arrested for kidnapping after police in Grand Island located him with a...
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man