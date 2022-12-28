Meteorologist Andre Brooks hosts toy drive for Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NBC Nebraska News 2 recently hosted a toy drive for the Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center over the holidays.

Over the course of three weeks, the community dropped off their donations at KNOP-TV during normal business hours from Dec. 8th to Dec. 22nd.

Meteorologist Andre Brooks organized the drive as a means to help children in need, especially during the holidays.

“With me being a kid at heart and also being adopted myself, I really wanted to help the kids that are in this specific situation,” Brooks said. “I didn’t care what organization reached out or answered my call, but I just wanted to help any kid that needed the help and also just to bring them the smile that they really need.”

Mandy Newton is the advocate coordinator for the non-profit organization and said as of now, case numbers are steady, but she expects those numbers to rise once school starts next week.

“The gifts that we have, the toys that we have aren’t just given out for Christmas, it’s a year-round giving,” said Newton. “We have kiddos that come in here that are scared or sad and if they are connected to a toy that they are playing with in our play room they can take it home.”

Newton said all of their toys are donated by the community.

The staff at News 2 once again wants to thank the community for their tremendous support for this drive and the organization that it will serve.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.