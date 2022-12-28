Mild with cloudy conditions Wednesday; Some accumulating snowfall for portions of the area Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a beautiful and record-breaking temperatures Tuesday, more clouds are on the increase for the area Wednesday with some snow accumulations possible for portions of the area, particuarly Greater Nebraska.

With an area of high pressure centered to our southeast and a cold front to our northwest, these forces combined will allow for the moisture to increase around here and this promote the development of cloud cover during the day Wednesday. Our highs will be cooler than Tuesday, but still reamining above average due to the clouds, with those values in the 40s. Overnight Wednesday, the cold front will push through and the precipitation chances will start to increase. Overnight lows will be dropping into the 20s to low 30s.

A cloudy and mild day for this time of year will be the theme Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

As we enter the day Thursday, our cold front will be placed to our east and with a northeasterly flow entering the area, this will continue to increase the moisture around here and develop a frontigenesis band across the area, more specifically in Greater Nebraska. The timing of this snow will start early Thursday morning and lasting until mid Thursday afternoon. The amount of snowfall expected will be between 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts. Highs during the day will be in the 30s, which is average for this time of year.

Some snowfall is possible for portions of the viewing area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the last couple days of 2022, temperatures will increase back up into the 40s with mainly sunny skies. This will be ahead of our next storm system that will be moving into the area Sunday into Monday. This storm has the potential to be more significiant for the entire region. We will continue to keep you posted on this system, and the particulars will be narrowed down as we get closer to this event.

