Nebraska Game and Parks reminds parkgoers to use caution around sick, dead birds

Those who find sick or dead birds should report them to their local Game and Parks office.
Canadian geese
Canadian geese(ND Game and Fish)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As avian influenza -- more commonly known as “bird flu” -- spreads across the state, Nebraska Game and Parks is reminding state park visitors to use caution and avoid sick birds.

The CDC reports a record number of birds have been affected by this outbreak, much larger than previous ones. The outbreak began early this year and has spread to 46 states.

Although the risk of infection to people is low, if you run into a sick or dead bird, report it to Game and Parks. Several birds have been reported sick or dead across the state in recent weeks, including geese and swans. Avian influenza was confirmed as a cause of death in several cases.

Sick birds should be left alone -- but Game and Parks says if you feel the need to help with clean-up to wear personal protective equipment. The birds should be double-bagged and disposed of in a dumpster.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. being interviewed by Gray TV station in...
Former Nebraska QB rescues family from burning home
Some snowfall is possible for portions of the viewing area Thursday
Mild with cloudy conditions Wednesday; Some accumulating snowfall for portions of the area Thursday
A water pipe broke, causing flooding at the Kearney Archway.
Kearney Archway temporarily closes due to broken water pipe
Nebraska minimum wage to increase to $10.50 starting Jan. 1

Latest News

NPIce Rink
Opening of North Platte Ice Rink delayed
Tadashi Kojima, 26, arrested for kidnapping after police in Grand Island located him with a...
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man
North Platte Planning Commissioners welcome new member at final meeting of 2022
Capitalizing on Lincoln County's economic growth in 2022