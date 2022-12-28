North Platte Planning Commissioners welcome new member at final meeting of 2022

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At their final meeting of 2022, the City of North Platte Planning Commission welcomed new member Chance Schilling.

Commissioners also endorsed an application for a conditional use permit to allow an RV park with night watchman quarters at 3501 South Willow Street.

According to the City of Nort Platte Planning Commission staff summary report, the applicant intends to construct a 50′ x 80′ building with night watchman quarters and an RV park with eight camping spots. Four of the camping spots will be privately owned and four spaces would be available for individual camping spaces.

After being unanimously approved by the planning commission, the item will next be discussed at the North Platte City Council meeting scheduled for Jan. 3rd.

