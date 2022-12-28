Opening of North Platte Ice Rink delayed

NPIce Rink
NPIce Rink(Courtesy)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The ice rink located in North Platte’s Centennial Park slated to open Wednesday has been postponed.

According to a press release from NPIce, due to the cold snap and snow that North Platte experienced last week, the opening of the rink has been postponed to continue the construction of the rink.

The estimated opening will be early next week, according to the press release.

For up-to-date information on the opening, follow NPIce on social media or check out the calendar of events, leagues, and other information at NPice.com

