Accumulating snowfall for our Thursday; Clearing up Friday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- A good bit of snowfall is on the cards for our Thursday with it clearing up during the day Friday and Saturday.

With an area of low pressure to our south and an area of high pressure to our north and west, this is allowing us to see snowfall across the region Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for south and east portions of Greater Nebraksa through 3 p.m. CST. Snowfall amounts in the advisory area could get as high as 4 inches in some spots with locally higher amounts. All snowfall should come to an end by midday Thursday. Highs will only climb into the 30s Thursday due to leftover clouds. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with clearer skies.

Snowfall amounts going through Thursday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

As we enter the days Friday and Saturday, conditions will then improve and the temperatures will be in the 40s, which is above normal with mainly sunny skies and winds relatively light due to a high-pressure system moving in from the West.

Better conditions in store for the area Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

Going into Sunday into Monday, we are monitoring the potential for a major winter storm to impact the viewing area. This will mainly be in the form of snow and rain. The specifics and timing of this system will continue to be ironed out as we get closer to the event. We will keep you posted.

